Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry

Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry

Bhushan also said that the average daily positivity rate in India has been 3.72 per cent and with 211 cases per million, India has the lowest cases per million count “among all the big nations.”

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that all subjects sign a consent form before the trials that detail all the possible adverse effects of the vaccine inoculation. (HT Photo)

The government said on Tuesday it has not talked about vaccinating the entire population of the country against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as India reported 9,462,809 infections and 137,621 related deaths so far.

“I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It’s important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only,” Rajesh Bhushan, the secretary of the Union health ministry said.

Bhushan also said that the average daily positivity rate in India has been 3.72 per cent and with 211 cases per million, India has the lowest cases per million count “among all the big nations.” While data from the past seven days indicate that cases are increasing in European nations, the cumulative positivity rate has decreased in India, he noted. The cumulative positivity rate fell from 7.15 per cent to 6.69 per cent between November 11 and December 1. The number of recoveries had exceeded the number of new Covid-19 infections in India in the month of November, Bhushan added.

When asked about the allegations against Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine, the health secretary said that the vaccine timelines in India will not be affected in any manner by adverse events. Recently, a volunteer from Chennai had served a legal notice to SII stating ‘sudden collapse of medical condition’ after vaccination, which the SII has denied, saying Covishield is “safe and immunogenic.” Both parties have now served legal notices regarding the issue.



Bhushan said that all subjects sign a consent form before the trials that detail all the possible adverse effects of the vaccine inoculation. The government has also appointed an Institutional Ethics Committee that functions independent of the government and the vaccine manufacturer. This is done to ensure the safety of vaccines since the trials happen over various sites and locations.

The health secretary noted that the ethics committee will submit a report to the central authority, that is Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in case of any adverse events.

He also said that the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) monitors the clinical trials on a “day-to-day basis” and reports all adverse events. The DCGI then analyses the reports and would then establish if there are any “one-to-one correlation” between the vaccine and the adverse event, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Dec 01, 2020 18:28 IST
LIVE: Oppn behind protest, farmers don’t have problem, says VK Singh
Dec 01, 2020 18:36 IST
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

Over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi; death toll reaches 9,260
Dec 01, 2020 18:35 IST
Maoist group in Dhanbad sends Rs 50 lakh extortion notice to 4 businessmen
Dec 01, 2020 18:34 IST
SEBI eases compliance norms for brokers, depository participants
Dec 01, 2020 18:32 IST
SC slams Gujarat govt for ‘attempts to suppress facts’ regarding Rajkot hospital fire
Dec 01, 2020 18:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.