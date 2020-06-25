Sections
Home / India News / ‘Govt nod to private players will transcend India into new space era’: ISRO chief

‘Govt nod to private players will transcend India into new space era’: ISRO chief

K Sivan also said that these new reforms will not reduce the role of ISRO. The space agency will continue to carry our activities, including advance research and development and inter-planetary missions.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 11:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ISRO chief K Sivan speaking on the space reforms cleared by the Union cabinet, on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan has welcomed the government’s decision to open up the space sector for private players.

“We are very excited with these reforms and confident that our innovative youth come forward to avail all the opportunities arising from these reforms. Several start-ups have already come forward and we are assured that India will emerge as a major hub for global space economy,” Sivan said at a digital press conference on Thursday.

“I invite whole-heartedly the private players to come forward and carry out the space activities and make India a global technology powerhouse,” he added.

Also Read: Government opens up space sector and assets to private sector to ‘enhance’ capacity



The ISRO chief said that these reforms will transcend India into a new space era.



“If space sector is opened, potential of entire country can be utilised to scale up benefits from space technology. It’ll not only result in accelerated growth of sector but also enable Indian industry to be important player in global space economy,” said Sivan.

Clearing these reforms, the Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday also approved the formation of a new organisation, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), seeking to open up the space infrastructure to the private sector.

The government said that IN-SPACe will provide a level playing field for private sector companies to use Indian space infrastructure.

Also Read: First trial flight of Gaganyaan may face some delay due to lockdown: ISRO

“IN-SPACe will have representatives from the industry, academia and government of India,” Sivan said today adding that ISRO will share technological expertise with the new organisation.

He said that IN-SPACe will take 3-6 months to become operational.

Sivan also said that these new reforms will not reduce the role of ISRO. “ISRO will continue to carry our space activities, including advance research and development, inter-planetary missions, human space flights and capacity building activities,” said Sivan.

The ISRO chief also said that the space body will help IN-SPACe in all its endeavours.

Several other important decisions were taken in the meeting on Wednesday including bringing hundreds of cooperative banks under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: Students may get digitally signed e-marksheets
Jun 25, 2020 12:21 IST
Vietnam’s PM says nation is in no rush to open its doors
Jun 25, 2020 12:21 IST
Young R Vaishali stuns former world champion Antaoneta Stefanova
Jun 25, 2020 12:19 IST
When Aishwarya Rai flew to New Zealand for Abhishek’s birthday
Jun 25, 2020 12:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.