Govt open to dialogue, says Rajnath on farmers’ protest

Recent farm reforms were undertaken with the best interests of farmers in mind and the government is always open to dialogue to allay the misgivings of the agricultural sector, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Addressing the annual convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in the backdrop of a farmers’ protest against the agricultural reforms entering the 19th day, Singh said the government is “always willing to listen to our farmer brothers”.

Describing agriculture as the “mother sector for all others”, he said, “There is no question of taking retrograde steps against our agricultural sector ever. The recent reforms have been undertaken with the best interests of India’s farmers in mind.”

Singh added, “We are, however, always willing to listen to our farmer brothers, allay their misgivings and provide them with assurances we can provide. Our government is always open to discussion and dialogue.”

Farmers have organised sit-in protests across the country and are observing a hunger strike from 8am to 5pm on Monday. The nationwide protests came a day after farmers blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway. More and more farmers have joined the protests at several entry points to the national Capital.

The farmers have been protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

The Centre has said these reforms will eliminate middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce in commercial markets, but the protesters fear the new laws will allow big corporations to enter agriculture and further end the system of minimum support price.

Union minister Kailash Choudhary said on Sunday the Centre will soon hold another round of talks with farmers, adding the government will find “some solution” to end the deadlock.

Five rounds of talks have been held so far between the farmers and the Centre but they ended inconclusively. A further round couldn’t be held after protesters rejected the Centre’s offer to amend specific provisions of the new farm laws.

Singh said agriculture was one sector that was able to the cope with the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and “come out the best”. He added, “Our produce and procurement have been plentiful and our warehouses are full.”