Govt orders withdrawal of 10k paramilitary forces from J&K

New Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday decided to immediately withdraw 100 companies (around 10,000 personnel) of central paramilitary forces from Jammu and Kashmir after a security review, officials familiar with matter said on condition of anonymity.

The central paramilitary forces whose companies were withdrawn on Wednesday are 40 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and 20 each of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The ministry of home affairs has asked them to report to their respective locations.

Earlier, the MHA withdrew around 82 companies (72 in December 2019 and 10 in May this year) from the valley based on feedback from the forces and intelligence agencies.

With the latest decision, around 400 additional companies of paramilitary forces are still deployed in J&K in additional to CRPF’s regular 67 battalions (around 67,000 personnel) and army and J&K police.

The officials cited above said the decision was taken because the security situation in the valley has improved and terrorists are on the back foot.

The officers added that large number of troops were deployed in the valley for over a year now, but that they now need to rest and also get back to training.

The security grid in J&K was strengthened with an additional 600 odd companies (around 60000 troops) being rushed there just ahead of government’s decision to withdraw the special status of J&K and bifurcate it into two union territories on August 5, 2019.

These troops were stationed at various locations in different districts and were deployed in law and order duties, counter terror operations as well to keep stone-pelting protestors at bay.

Senior officers deployed in the valley have claimed that locals don’t disrupt the counter-terror operations anymore and there is more support from public in general.

According to latest government data, the number of stone pelting incidents has drastically reduced this year as compared to 2019 and 2018. In 2018, there were 532 incidents of stone pelting in Kashmir, and there were 389 in 2019 but only 102 such incidents have been reported thus far this year.

One officer said that there could be more withdrawal of troops in the coming weeks but enough numbers will be maintained in valley to make sure terrorists and Pakistan doesn’t take advantage.

“It’s a welcome step and obviously it means that security situation is well under control,” former RAW Chief A S Dulat said.