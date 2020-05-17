Sections
Home / India News / Govt package only worth Rs 3.22 lakh cr and 1.6% of GDP, not Rs 20 lakh crore: Congress

Govt package only worth Rs 3.22 lakh cr and 1.6% of GDP, not Rs 20 lakh crore: Congress

Congress’ senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must “walk the talk” and announce the measures required by giving money in the hands of the poor and small and medium enterprises to help reboot the economy.

Updated: May 17, 2020 16:10 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Congress leader Anand Sharma challenged the finance minister for a debate on the package while raising questions about the announcements made by the prime minister. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

The Congress on Sunday accused the government of misleading people in the name of an economic package and said the measures announced by the Centre amounted to only 1.6 per cent of India’s GDP, i.e. worth Rs 3.22 lakh crore instead of Rs 20 lakh crore as claimed by the Prime Minister.

Congress’ senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must “walk the talk” and announce the measures required by giving money in the hands of the poor and small and medium enterprises to help reboot the economy.

He noted that there was a difference between providing stimulus to the economy and merely giving loans and credit to people.  Sharma, a former union minister, challenged the finance minister for a debate on the package while raising questions about the announcements made by the prime minister.

“The government’s economic package is only of Rs 3.22 lakh crore and is only 1.6 per cent of India’s GDP and is not worth Rs 20 lakh crore as announced by the prime minister,” Sharma said while addressing a press conference through video conferencing.



“I am questioning the Finance Minister, disputing the announcement of Prime Minister and challenging the government to disprove me on the numbers given by me and am ready for a debate with the finance minister,” he said.

The Congress leader further said the Finance Minister should answer questions and not ask questions instead. He also demanded that the government provide answers to the country on the plight of migrants forced to walk on roads due to lack of planning on the part of the central government.

Sharma hit back at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her attack on the opposition party and termed it as “frivolous”, saying the country expects some seriousness and gravitas from the finance minister. He also asked the government to apologise to the poor citizens of the country who have been abandoned and their fundamental rights and legal rights violated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times | ‘Won’t be left alone’: Arvind Kejriwal extends guarantee to migrant labourers in Delhi and all the latest news
May 17, 2020 16:55 IST
Bombs kill 7 in shelter for displaced in Libya: Officials
May 17, 2020 16:53 IST
If someone can emulate even 30 percent of Kohli, it’s enough: Chahal
May 17, 2020 16:53 IST
Tripura to start ‘ Super 30’ scheme for students to crack engineering, medical exams
May 17, 2020 16:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.