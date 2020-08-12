Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism

Sections
The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 also discussed broad parameters guiding the selection of Covid-19 vaccine candidates for the country.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 20:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The expert group also discussed tracking of the vaccination process with particular focus on last mile delivery. (Representative photo/REUTERS)

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 which met for the first time on Wednesday, deliberated on the conceptualization and implementation mechanisms for creation of a digital infrastructure for inventory management and delivery mechanism of the vaccine, the Union health ministry said in a statement.

The expert group also discussed tracking of the vaccination process with particular focus on last mile delivery.

The meeting was chaired by Dr V K Paul, Member Niti Aayog along with Secretary (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) as co-Chair.

The group discussed broad parameters guiding the selection of Covid-19 vaccine candidates for the country and sought inputs from the Standing Technical Sub-Committee of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), the statement said.



Also read: Covid-19 vaccine update: All about Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ and its availability

“The group delved on the procurement mechanisms for Covid-19 vaccine, including both indigenous and international manufacturing along with guiding principles for prioritization of population groups for vaccination.”

“The expert group discussed on the financial resources required for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine and various options of financing the same. Available options in terms of delivery platforms, cold chain and associated infrastructure for roll out of Covid-19 vaccination were also taken up.”

The members also deliberated on strategy and follow-up action on all possible scenarios to ensure equitable and transparent delivery of the vaccine.

“Issues related to vaccine safety and surveillance were taken up and strategy for community involvement through transparent information and awareness creation were discussed,” the statement said.

The meeting also took into account India’s support to its key neighbors and development partner countries for Covid-19 vaccines.

“The expert group discussed that India will leverage domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity and will also engage with all international players for early delivery of vaccines not only in India but also in low and middle income countries,” it said.

