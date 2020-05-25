Sections
Home / India News / Govt permits private jets, chartered flights on domestic routes

Govt permits private jets, chartered flights on domestic routes

NEW DELHI The civil aviation ministry allowed on Monday private jets, chartered flights and helicopters to resume operations on domestic routes, issuing new guidelines for how soon passengers must...

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

NEW DELHI The civil aviation ministry allowed on Monday private jets, chartered flights and helicopters to resume operations on domestic routes, issuing new guidelines for how soon passengers must turn up for boarding and restrictions on close contact when they reach for departure.

The order covers fixed-wing aircraft such as jets and micro light planes as well.

According to the guidelines, passengers should report at the airport, heliport or helipad at least 45 minutes before the departure. “Vulnerable persons, such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with health issues are advised to avoid air travel. However, this will not apply to air ambulance services,” it said.

The guidelines said if a passenger has manually booked a ticket for a chartered helicopter flight, the boarding pass will be issued at helipad or heliport with minimum contact and after following all sanitization protocols prescribed by local administration.



The guidelines also said the price cap on tickets, issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation last week for scheduled domestic passenger flights, will not be applicable on chartered flights.

“The charges of air travel (on chartered flights) to be as per mutually agreed terms between operators and the travellers,” the ministry said.

Passenger will also have to download the Aarogya Setu app to travel.

“The status of ‘Aarogya Setu’ should be displayed to the staff. In case Aarogya Setu is not available, the passenger should be facilitated to go to a counter provided by the airport where the app can be downloaded. Children below fourteen years of age would be exempt from this requirement,” the order said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Infectious diseases block inaugurated at Srinagar’s SKIMS
May 26, 2020 01:05 IST
Big rejig as 45 police officers transferred in Punjab
May 26, 2020 00:54 IST
Donald Trump threatens to move the GOP convention out of Charlotte due to Covid-19 restrictions
May 26, 2020 00:51 IST
Balachaur granthi’s death murder, not mishap, say SBS Nagar police
May 26, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.