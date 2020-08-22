Sections
Home / India News / Covid-19: Govt reaches target of testing a million people per day

India recorded the highest-amount of recoveries recorded in a single day on Friday with 62,282 patients recovering from coronavirus.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 09:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker in PPE coveralls takes a swab sample from a man for coronavirus testing at IMS College in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The Union health ministry on Saturday said India has crossed the milestone of conducting 1 million tests to detect Covid-19 per day, which experts say is important to know the exact disease burden. The health ministry also highlighted that the recovery rate has risen by 100% in the past three weeks.

The union health ministry further added that the surge in recovery rate was due to early identification through testing.  

India recorded the highest-number of recoveries recorded in a single day on Friday with 62,282 patients recovering from coronavirus. The total number of recoveries crossed the 21.5-lakh mark on Friday.

The union health ministry highlighted in the tweet that prompt and effective measures were taken to cure the patients. Treatment under home isolation and graded policy measures which were innovative has led to this milestone, the ministry said in its tweet.



The government was close to crossing the milestone as more than 900,000 tests were being conducted over the last two days. More than 1,500 labs have been conducting tests across the nation and ICMR is looking forward to further ramp up testing to curb the contagion.

