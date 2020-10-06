Sections
Govt removes export curbs on N-95 masks

In August, a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units was fixed for N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent for issuance of export licences to eligible applicants.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 16:26 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The government on Tuesday removed export curbs on N-95 masks (HT Photo)

The government on Tuesday removed export curbs on N-95 masks, to promote outbound shipments of the product.

“The export policy of N-95/FFP-2 masks or its equivalent is amended from restricted to free category, making all types of masks freely exportable,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

