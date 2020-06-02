Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Govt says India’s ranking as 7th worst affected nation misleading, it’s faring better than the rest

Govt says India’s ranking as 7th worst affected nation misleading, it’s faring better than the rest

The government has presented data to suggest India was doing much better than several other worst-affected countries.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:04 IST

By hindustantimes. com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India’s coronavirus spread has increased dramatically in the past one month after restrictions on movement of people were eased. (PTI Photo)

The Union health ministry on Tuesday claimed that it was wrong to judge the success of India’s coronavirus containment efforts by the number of positive cases-- 198,706—alone, which has led to the country climbing up the charts of the worst-affected countries to reach the 7th spot overall and stated that a balanced view could only be obtained by comparing data from a clutch of worst-affected countries with a combined population similar to India’s.

“If we look at 14 countries with a combined population similar to India then we find that they even today, they have reported 22.5% more positive cases and 55.2 times more deaths,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Agarwal also said that India’s recovery and fatality rates are much better than the world average. “The fatality rate in our country is 2.82%, one of the lowest—compared to the world average of 6.13%,” he said, before adding that even the figure of case fatality per lakh population in India is 0.41 compared to the world average of 4.9.

Pushing the argument that India had shown better disease management, agarwal said that India’s fatalities were concentrated among patients of a particular age group and with pre-existing health conditions.



Covid-19 outbreaks may be seasonal, scientists say

One in every two Coved-19 deaths in India has been from the senior citizen population, who constitute 10% of our total population. 73% of India’s Covid-19 fatalities are cases of co-morbiities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart and respiratory diseases,” he said.

He listed several focus areas in the containment effort which were behind this relative success.

“Early case identification, clinical management, surveillance, contact tracing; these efforts has helped us improve our fatality rate to 2.82%,” said Lav Agarwal.

India’s Covid-19 tally was just a little over 37,000 a month ago and has jumped more than five times. The number of deaths has also climbed—1,218 people were reported dead on May 2. According to the latest data, 95,526 people have been cured which translates into 48.07% recovery rate.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NDRF airlifts 5 more teams to Mumbai as Cyclone Nisarga closes in
Jun 02, 2020 17:04 IST
Govt says India’s ranking as 7th worst Covid-19 affected nation misleading
Jun 02, 2020 17:04 IST
Siddhesh Ramdas Kadam is providing essential goods during lockdown
Jun 02, 2020 17:04 IST
‘It’s heartbreaking to see people discriminating against doctors’
Jun 02, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.