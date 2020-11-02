Sections
Govt schools in Uttarakhand to reopen from today: Know about all guidelines

The state’s school education department has said it has made all the preparations to open the schools keeping all Covid-19 norms in mind.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 07:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Only 50% students will be allowed to seat in one classroom. (HT Photo)

All government schools in Uttarakhand for Class 10 to Class 12, which were closed amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), will reopen from Monday after a gap of seven months. The state’s school education department has said it has made all the preparations to open the schools keeping all Covid-19 norms in mind.

Asharani Painuly, the chief education officer of Dehradun district, said that inspections by all block education officers have been conducted in all schools to ensure that all protocols of sanitisation, availability of masks, social distancing norms are maintained.

“All inspections have been carried out and we are satisfied with the arrangements made at the schools. Only one private boarding school is opening in Dehradun as of now and many others are still awaiting consent from parents for sending their students to school. But all other arrangements have been made,” said Painuly.

Here are the guidelines as schools reopen in Uttarakhand:



1. Only 50% students will be allowed to sit in one classroom.



2. The school management will have to follow many conditions that include sanitisation of school premises before and after classes daily, arranging sanitisers, handwash, thermal screening and first aid.

3. If any student or teacher shows Covid-19 symptoms, they should be immediately sent home, social distancing will have to be ensured while students come and leave school. Wearing of face masks by all students and teachers is to be ensured.

4. Students from residential schools have been asked to re-join with a Covid-19 negative test report. These will be first quarantined for a week before being shifted to their dormitories.

4. All staff involved in school kitchens will have to wear masks and headcovers. Vegetables and groceries will be kept in the sun for at least four hours before meals are prepared.

5. Visits by parents and family members will also be reduced and students will be allowed to meet relatives only for specific urgent reasons.

