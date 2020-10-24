Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Centre sets up high-level committee to commemorate Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 400th birth anniversary

Centre sets up high-level committee to commemorate Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 400th birth anniversary

The Centre on Saturday set up a high-level committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 23:04 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. (File photo)

The Centre on Saturday set up a high-level committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The mandate of the 70-member committee includes approval of policies, plans, programmes and supervision and guiding the commemoration, besides deciding broad dates for detailed programmes of celebration.

The members of the committee include former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Singh Puri, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, chief ministers of Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan.

Other members include Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Akali Dal leaders Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, former chief of Indian Army J J Singh, former chief of Indian Air Force Birender Singh Dhanoa, and sportspersons Milkha Singh and Harbhajan Singh. 

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will be the member secretary of the high-level committee.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
Oct 24, 2020 23:59 IST
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
Oct 25, 2020 00:00 IST
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
Oct 24, 2020 20:19 IST
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
Oct 25, 2020 00:11 IST

latest news

Franklin needs investors’ nod for closure of debt funds: HC
Oct 25, 2020 01:11 IST
IPL 2020,CSK Predicted XI vs RCB: Dhoni may play one final trick in the bag
Oct 25, 2020 01:11 IST
Hooman builds loft for pet corgi in the basement they live in. Watch
Oct 25, 2020 01:12 IST
Telangana to revise budget for FY 2020-21 amid revenue drop due to covid
Oct 25, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.