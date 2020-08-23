Sections
Home / India News / ‘Govt should listen to students’ Mann ki Baat’: Rahul Gandhi on postponement of JEE, NEET

‘Govt should listen to students’ Mann ki Baat’: Rahul Gandhi on postponement of JEE, NEET

The National Testing Agency has announced that JEE-Main will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET for undergraduate courses on September 13.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 13:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks in a video message. (PTI File Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged the government to take into account concerns of students who have been demanding postponement of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

“Today lakhs of students are saying something. The GOI must listen to the Students Ke Mann Ki Baat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

 

His tweet comes a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia requested the Centre to cancel the JEE and NEET.



“The Central government is playing with the lives of millions of students in the name of JEE-NEET. My request to the Centre is to cancel both these exams immediately and make an alternative arrangement for admission this year. In this time of unprecedented crisis, an unprecedented step will lead to a solution,” Sisodia tweeted.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that JEE-Main will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET for undergraduate courses on September 13.

There has been no official word from the education ministry on postponement of these exams. A person aware of the developments, however, said there was no such decision at the moment. The reluctance to defer the exam is centered around the government’s view that it would be difficult to get the 2020-21 academic year moving without the exam.

On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020. The decision camse on a petition filed on August 7 by 11 JEE/NEET aspirants seeking postponement of the exams in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

A three-judge bench headed by justice Arun Mishra said “life has to go on” despite the outbreak of the viral disease and the court cannot put the career of students in jeopardy by interfering with the decision of the NTA to hold the examinations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

On Saira Banu’s birthday, a look at her filmy love story with Dilip Kumar
Aug 23, 2020 13:07 IST
Two Maoists carrying cash rewards surrender in Chhattisgarh
Aug 23, 2020 13:05 IST
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Aug 23, 2020 13:03 IST
The award is recognition of my contribution: Gandhe on Dhyan Chand award
Aug 23, 2020 13:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.