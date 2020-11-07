Sections
Govt should prepare to welcome ‘Bharat ki beti’ Kamala Harris: Cong leader Adhir Chowdhury

Harris was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother Shyamala Gopalan, a leading cancer researcher and activist, who was born in Chennai before she moved to the US for further study.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 17:59 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

Democratic US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3. (Reuters file photo)

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said that the government should prepare itself to welcome US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris stating that she is destined to lead the oldest democracy in the world.

“#Bharat_ki_beti Kamala Harris is destined to lead the oldest democracy in the world USA as a Vice President and a probable President of that great country in the near future,” Chowdhury tweeted.

“The govt of India should prepare itself for according a warm, grand and tumultuous welcome in honour of her, being an Indian we are all proud of her. Hats off to Kamala Harris,” he said in another tweet.

Harris's maternal grandfather was born in Thulasenthirapuram, located about 320 km south of the city of Chennai. Shyamala was the daughter of PV Gopalan, a high-ranking civil servant.



Harris’s maternal grandfather was born in Thulasenthirapuram, located about 320 km south of the city of Chennai. Shyamala was the daughter of PV Gopalan, a high-ranking civil servant.

California Senator Harris, if elected, would be the first woman vice president ever for the US.Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States.

Voting took place on November 3 for the elections. While counting has been completed in many states, Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania are still counting ballots and winners have not been projected in those states.

Currently, Joe Biden is projected to have won 253 electoral votes and President Donald Trump 214. The race goes to the contender with 270 votes.

