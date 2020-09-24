Sections
Home / India News / Govt should've taken farmers into confidence before deciding on farm bills: Mayawati

Govt should've taken farmers into confidence before deciding on farm bills: Mayawati

The former UP chief minister recalled that during her regime, the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh used to take decisions relating to agriculture by calling a panchayat of farmers and “consulting them properly”.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:37 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, “It would have been better had the Central government also taken farmers into confidence before taking the decision” on farm bills. (ANI file photo)

Amidst protests over farm bills, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said it would have been better if the Centre had taken the decision on bringing the legislation after consulting farmers.

The former UP chief minister recalled that during her regime, the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh used to take decisions relating to agriculture by calling a panchayat of farmers and “consulting them properly”.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, “It would have been better had the Central government also taken farmers into confidence before taking the decision” on farm bills.

Opposition parties and farmers in some states have been protesting the farm bills passed by Parliament recently.

The Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, have been passed by both Houses and await presidential assent.

