Sections
Home / India News / Govt asks 59 Chinese apps to ensure strict compliance to ban order

Govt asks 59 Chinese apps to ensure strict compliance to ban order

A government source said that the IT Ministry has now written to all these companies, warning that continued availability and operation of these banned apps, directly or indirectly, is not only illegal but also an offence under the Information Technology Act and other applicable Acts

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 19:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Aloke Tikku, New Delhi

ByteDance Ltd.'s TikTok app was among the 59 Chinese apps banned by India in June. (Bloomberg File Photo )

After banning 59 apps of Chinese origin, the government on Tuesday directed them to ensure strict compliance to its orders, and warned of serious action in case of any violation, according to an official source.

The government on June 29 had banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, CamScanner and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The government source told PTI that the IT Ministry has now written to all these companies, warning that continued availability and operation of these banned apps, directly or indirectly, is not only illegal but also an offence under the Information Technology Act and other applicable Acts, which would attract penal provisions.

If any apps in the banned list is found to be made available by the company through any means for use within India, directly or indirectly, it would be construed as a violation of the government orders, the source added.



All these companies have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the orders of the ministry, failing which serious action will be taken, the source said.

The ministry in a communication sent to these companies has mentioned that the ban imposed was in exercise of the sovereign powers and section 69A of the Information Technology Act, and that the said companies should ensure strict compliance to the order issued in this regard.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Jul 21, 2020 19:56 IST
Arrange cash-credit limit for paddy procurement: Punjab CM to finance dept
Jul 21, 2020 19:54 IST
Swara shares old video of Kangana dismissing insider-outsider divide
Jul 21, 2020 19:51 IST
Govt asks 59 Chinese apps to ensure strict compliance to ban order
Jul 21, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.