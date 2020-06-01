Sections
Home / India News / Govt to announce changes in essential commodities act, dismantling of APMC: Sources

Govt to announce changes in essential commodities act, dismantling of APMC: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting of the Union cabinet on Monday as the country entered the first day of the Centre’s three-phased unlocking plan throughout the country.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A farmer cuts wheat by hand while a harvesting a field in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, India. (Bloomberg)

Amendments in the essential commodities act, dismantling of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and a new price signalling system for farmers will be among the major agricultural reforms to be announced after the Union Cabinet’s meeting on Monday, sources said.

Officials, in the know of the developments, also said a new definition of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will be put in place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting of the Union cabinet on Monday as the country entered the first day of the Centre’s three-phased unlocking plan throughout the country.

This was the first meeting of the Union cabinet after the central government entered into its second year in office.



The Centre had said in May it will amend the Essential Commodities Act to deregulate food items like cereals, pulses and onion besides bringing a new law to give marketing choice to farmers for enhancing their income.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the government will amend the EC act to make the agriculture sector more competitive and ensure better price realisation to farmers. This will also help in attracting investment in the farm sector.

The government had also said it will also frame a new law to provide marketing choices to farmers.

The central law will be formulated to provide adequate choices to farmers to sell their produce at an attractive price. It will enable interstate trade without restrictions and create a framework for electronic trading of farm products.

Farmers currently are bound to sell agriculture produce only through APMC mandis, which restrict the free flow of farm products. At present, farmers lack an enforceable standard mechanism for predictable prices of crops at the time of sowing, the government had said.

The Economic Survey had earlier this year pitched for the scrapping of the essential commodities act, saying the law is “anachronistic” that leads to harassment and is of no help in checking price volatility.

The act was enacted to control production, supply and distribution of, and trade and commerce in, certain goods considered as essential commodities.

The act does not lay out rules and regulations but allows states to issue control orders related to dealer licensing, regulate stock limits, restrict the movement of goods and requirements of compulsory purchases under a levy system.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DU releases revised academic calendar, check details
Jun 01, 2020 13:50 IST
Covid-19 leaves Bollywood’s foreign shoots in limbo
Jun 01, 2020 13:49 IST
Migrant worker found dead in Odisha quarantine centre, eighth such death in 52 days
Jun 01, 2020 13:48 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Parents concerned over plans to reopen schools, over 2 lakh petition
Jun 01, 2020 13:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.