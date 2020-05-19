Sections
Home / India News / Govt to further revise criteria for classifying ‘medium’ enterprises under MSME definition: Nitin Gadkari

Govt to further revise criteria for classifying ‘medium’ enterprises under MSME definition: Nitin Gadkari

Unveiling the contours of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last last week announced a change in the definition of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Updated: May 19, 2020 15:42 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Nitin Gadkari said the government plans to raise MSMEs contribution to India’s exports to 60 per cent from 48 per cent at present and also boost the sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP from 29 per cent currently to 50 per cent.  (HT Photo)

Days after changing the definition of MSMEs, the government has decided to further revise the criteria for medium units by enhancing the investment and turnover limits to up to Rs 50 crore and Rs 200 crore respectively, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Unveiling the contours of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last last week announced a change in the definition of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

As per the revised definition, any firm with investment up to Rs 1 crore and turnover under Rs 5 crore will be classified as “micro”. A company with investment up to Rs 10 crore and turnover up to Rs 50 crore will be classified as “small” and a firm with investment up to Rs 20 crore and turnover under Rs 100 crore will be classified as “medium”.  The previous criteria for classifying enterprises in the “medium” category was investment up to Rs 10 crore and turnover of up to Rs 5 crore.  “We have taken a decision to raise the up to Rs 20 crore investment (criteria) to up to 50 crore and turnover (limit) to up to Rs 200 crore. So we will issue an order for that,” Gadkari said.  The minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari said he feels the criteria should be based on investment “or” turnover instead of investment and turnover both as announced, adding that the government “will rectify the same”.  The minister said he was also open to considering suggestions regarding enhancing the turnover limit to up to Rs 250 crore for medium enterprises, and will take up the matter with the MSME secretary.

Gadkari said the government plans to raise MSMEs contribution to India’s exports to 60 per cent from 48 per cent at present and also boost the sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP from 29 per cent currently to 50 per cent.  “We are planning to create 5 crore new jobs. Until now, we have created 11 crore jobs,” said the minister, adding that he was keen on developing Indian MSMEs of international standards.  Interacting with representatives from an exporters’ body, he urged exporters to take advantage of the “blessing in disguise” posed by the global “hatred against China” through cost reduction and encouraging import substitution.



Besides, Gadkari said the government wants to make bus ports and is also planning to build logistics parks.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Boat in an ocean or chesscake? People are divided over what they see
May 19, 2020 16:01 IST
2,000 migrant workers gather at Mumbai’s Bandra to catch train to Bihar
May 19, 2020 16:01 IST
Fishing suspended in Bengal, Odisha till May 20 in wake of Cyclone Amphan
May 19, 2020 15:56 IST
DMCH Ludhiana resumes normal functioning after nearly two months
May 19, 2020 15:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.