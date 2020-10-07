Sections
Govt to launch awareness campaign to check spread of coronavirus: Prakash Javadekar

The government has all along been urging people to follow these measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Posters, banners and stickers would come up at public places and on metros, auto rickshaws and other public transports to spread the message, Prakash Javadekar said. (ANI/Twitter)

The government would launch a campaign from Thursday to spread awareness on the measures people need to follow to check the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Javadekar said till the time a vaccine is available, people need to wear masks, maintain distance and sanitise hands as part of efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus. He said following the three rules is a major defence against the virus.

Posters, banners and stickers would come up at public places and on metros, auto rickshaws and other public transports to spread the message, Javadekar said.

Social media would also be used as part of the campaign, he added.

He said the precautions are all the more important as winter season would soon set in.

