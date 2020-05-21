Govt to make use of community radio for Covid outreach

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) build a first open ground quarantine and isolation facility with 1,008 beds for semi-critical coronavirus patients at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) exhibition ground in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The information and broadcasting ministry is looking to utilise the reach of nearly 300 community radio stations as it aims to take the government’s message on preventing the spread of Covid-19 to the remotest parts of the country.

As part of this outreach, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar will address listeners from all the community radio stations simultaneously on Friday evening.

Javadekar will speak in Hindi and English and will touch on all issues related to Covid 19. He will also answer some of the queries posed by the audience.

Significantly, Javadekar is also leading a panel of ministers assigned with the task of fine-tuning the communication strategy. Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and minister of state for environment Babul Supriyo are among others who will work be spearheading the efforts to spread more awareness about the pandemic.