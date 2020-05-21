Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Govt to make use of community radio for Covid outreach

Govt to make use of community radio for Covid outreach

As part of this outreach, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar will address listeners from all the community radio stations simultaneously on Friday evening.

Updated: May 21, 2020 03:11 IST

By Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) build a first open ground quarantine and isolation facility with 1,008 beds for semi-critical coronavirus patients at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) exhibition ground in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The information and broadcasting ministry is looking to utilise the reach of nearly 300 community radio stations as it aims to take the government’s message on preventing the spread of Covid-19 to the remotest parts of the country.

As part of this outreach, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar will address listeners from all the community radio stations simultaneously on Friday evening.

Javadekar will speak in Hindi and English and will touch on all issues related to Covid 19. He will also answer some of the queries posed by the audience.

Significantly, Javadekar is also leading a panel of ministers assigned with the task of fine-tuning the communication strategy. Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and minister of state for environment Babul Supriyo are among others who will work be spearheading the efforts to spread more awareness about the pandemic.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh to launch cash transfer scheme for farmers today
May 21, 2020 03:19 IST
Govt to make use of community radio for Covid outreach
May 21, 2020 03:11 IST
100th Shramik special train leaves from Ludhiana
May 21, 2020 03:02 IST
Thane improves in garbage-free rating; activists say efforts not enough
May 21, 2020 01:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.