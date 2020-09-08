Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Govt to push 3 pending labour codes during House session

Govt to push 3 pending labour codes during House session

New Delhi The Union Cabinet on Tuesday discussed labour reforms in detail so that the remaining three Codes pending in the Lok Sabha could be pushed for Parliament nod during the...

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi The Union Cabinet on Tuesday discussed labour reforms in detail so that the remaining three Codes pending in the Lok Sabha could be pushed for Parliament nod during the Monsoon session beginning Monday.

“Some bills which are to come up in the coming session of parliament were approved,” said an official.

News agency PTI quoting a person familiar with the development said the the Union Cabinet brainstormed on labour reforms. “The government wants to push all three remaining labour codes pending in the Lok Sabha for passage,” it said quoting the person.

Earlier this month, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar had indicated that remaining three labour codes on industrial relations, social security and occupational safety and health would be tabled in the ensuing Monsoon session of Parliament.



The three codes on industrial relations, social security and OCH were introduced in the Lok Sabha last year and then sent for scrutiny of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour. The committee has submitted its report on the remaining three codes.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved monetisation of assets of POWERGRID, a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under ministry of power, through Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) model.

According to an official statement, approval given by CCEA would help POWERGRID to monetise in the first lot, assets with gross block value of more than 7000 crore. These assets, which are mainly High Voltage Transmission lines and substations, are held by POWERGRID in form of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), the statement said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Sep 08, 2020 23:43 IST
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Sep 08, 2020 21:01 IST
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Sep 08, 2020 21:47 IST
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Sep 08, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

Man poses as corporator, dupes senior citizen of cash, gold worth ₹20,000 at Mira Road
Sep 09, 2020 00:22 IST
‘Illegal royalty’ collection: Punjab moves HC seeking recall of CBI probe order
Sep 09, 2020 00:22 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan writes to railway minister, seeks Shramik trains to ferry migrant workers from Odisha
Sep 09, 2020 00:21 IST
2018 murder case: Gangster Budha arrested in Panchkula
Sep 09, 2020 00:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.