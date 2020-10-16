Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Govt to soon take decision on minimum age of marriage for girls: PM Modi

Govt to soon take decision on minimum age of marriage for girls: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said he has been receiving letters from women from across the country asking when the government will take a decision on revising the minimum age of marriage for girls

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 15:35 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, New Delhi

Modi was addressing a video conference for releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government will soon take a decision on revising the minimum age of marriage for girls after it receives a report from the committee set up for this.

The Prime Minister said the girls’ gross enrolment ratio in education has turned higher than that of boys for the first time in the country because of several efforts taken by the government in the last six years.

Modi also highlighted that the government has constructed 11 crore toilets across the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission , and is also providing sanitary pads at Re 1 to poor women. “Because of these efforts, for the first time, the gross enrolment ratio of girls in education is more than that of boys,” he remarked

Modi was addressing a video conference for releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).



“There is an important deliberation going on to decide what should be the ideal age of marriage for daughters,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he has been receiving letters from women from across the country, asking about the report of the committee and when the government will take a decision on it.

“I want to assure them, the government will soon take its decision after the submission of the report,” Modi said. In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister had earlier announced that government was deliberating on what should be the minimum age of marriage for women and has set up a committee to look into the same.

Currently, the minimum age of marriage is 18 years for women and 21 for men.

.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Oct 16, 2020 14:10 IST
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
Oct 16, 2020 14:08 IST
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
Oct 16, 2020 14:15 IST
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
Oct 16, 2020 14:06 IST

latest news

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine
Oct 16, 2020 15:39 IST
Govt will take decision on minimum age of marriage for girls soon: PM Modi
Oct 16, 2020 15:35 IST
ZEE5’s Poison 2 is a power-packed entertainer filled with lust, sex, action and a lot of intrigue
Oct 16, 2020 15:38 IST
Thane inches closer to 90% recovery mark, 36 succumbs on Thursday
Oct 16, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.