Grand alliance candidate Aaftab Alam arrested during nomination

Aaftab Alam, who was arrested by the police, is CPI-ML candidate, contesting elections from Aurai constituency in Muzaffarpur District of the state. (HT Archive)

Bihar Police on Thursday arrested Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) candidate Aaftab Alam while he was filing his nomination for assembly election 2020 saying police have a non-bailable warrant against him.

Aaftab Alam is CPI-ML candidate, contesting elections from Aurai constituency in Muzaffarpur District of the state.

When asked about the arrest, Alam said, “I have been arrested for staging a peaceful protest against the murder of Deepak Rai. This is a vendetta and a political conspiracy.”

Meanwhile, Muzzafarpur city Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar confirmed the arrest and said that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him.

“Aaftab Alam has a non bailable warrant against him. He came here for his nomination and his arrest took place. He will be presented in court,” Kumar said.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.