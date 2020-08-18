Sections
Grand Ram Lila in Ayodhya, with touch of Bollywood

Lucknow The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is set on keeping the focus on Ayodhya. Now that temple construction is underway, the state government has planned Ram Lila...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 09:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Lucknow The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is set on keeping the focus on Ayodhya. Now that temple construction is underway, the state government has planned Ram Lila on a grand scale.

To be performed during Shardiya Navratri in October, the special Ram Lila which will have a Bollywood director at the helm. That’s not all; Bollywood actors will essay the roles of Ram, Sita, Hanuman and others.

“Ram Lila is proposed in Ayodhya this Navratri (October 17-25), if the situation returns to normal,” said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay.

Some of the actors have been finallised. Vindu Dara Singh, son of the late wrestler-actor Dara Singh, will follow in his father’s footsteps and essay the role of Hanuman. Dara Singh had played Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar’s TV series ‘Ramayana’ decades ago. Actor-turned-BJP MP from north-east Delhi Manoj Tewari will play Angad, son of king Bali of Kishkindha while famous Bhojpuri actor and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will play Ram’s younger brother Bharat.



“The actors for lead roles of Ram and Sita have also been finalised but aren’t being disclosed to keep the public curious,” said a state government official.

The organisers hope Covid-19 pandemic would have subsided in time for Ram Lila. Otherwise, the week–long show will be streamed live on social networking platforms of Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. It will also be telecast live on national broadcaster Doordarshan and other entertainment channels.

Ever since the BJP formed government in the state in March 2017, it has been organising grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali festival. This year’s celebrations, however, may be subdued in the wake of the pandemic.

Trust office-bearers in national capital

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra, general secretary Champat Rai and member Dr Anil Mishra will hand hand over Ram temple bhoomi pujan ‘prasad’ to President Ram Nath Kovind besides senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. They will also attend a meeting of Ram Mandir construction committee in New Delhi on August 20.

