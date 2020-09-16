Grant relief package to entertainment industry: Nusrat Jahan in Lok Sabha

Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan raised the issue of the loss of the entertainment industry in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Raising the issue of the entertainment industries across the country incurring huge losses owing to the lockdown, Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan in the Lok Sabha requested the government to sanction relief packages for the entertainment industries. “Film industry is facing a huge financial crisis. Condition of the Bengal film industry is also bad. Thousands of people lost their jobs. Request the govt to sanction relief packages for the entertainment industry and its people for their immediate revival,” the actor-turned-MP said on Wednesday.

Cinema halls in the country have been shut from March 25. Shooting was also suspended until August. Though malls have been allowed to resume their functions in Unlock 3, multiplexes were not given a go-ahead to resume operations. Single-screen theatres are also shut. Movies are releasing on web platforms.

It was recently rumoured that cinema halls would reopen from October 1 under strict guidelines. The Centre, however, has debunked the claim and said that no decision in this regard has been taken yet.