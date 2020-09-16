Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Grant relief package to entertainment industry: Nusrat Jahan in Lok Sabha

Grant relief package to entertainment industry: Nusrat Jahan in Lok Sabha

It was recently rumoured that cinema halls would reopen from October 1 under strict guidelines. The Centre, however, has debunked the claim and said that no decision in this regard has been taken yet.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 17:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan raised the issue of the loss of the entertainment industry in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Raising the issue of the entertainment industries across the country incurring huge losses owing to the lockdown, Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan in the Lok Sabha requested the government to sanction relief packages for the entertainment industries. “Film industry is facing a huge financial crisis. Condition of the Bengal film industry is also bad. Thousands of people lost their jobs. Request the govt to sanction relief packages for the entertainment industry and its people for their immediate revival,” the actor-turned-MP said on Wednesday.

Cinema halls in the country have been shut from March 25. Shooting was also suspended until August. Though malls have been allowed to resume their functions in Unlock 3, multiplexes were not given a go-ahead to resume operations. Single-screen theatres are also shut. Movies are releasing on web platforms.

 

It was recently rumoured that cinema halls would reopen from October 1 under strict guidelines. The Centre, however, has debunked the claim and said that no decision in this regard has been taken yet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Police file over 15,000-page charge sheet in Delhi riots case, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 18:30 IST
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Sep 16, 2020 15:19 IST
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Sep 16, 2020 18:18 IST
‘Big experience of winter war’: Army’s northern command amid border row
Sep 16, 2020 18:17 IST

latest news

Jackson Gosnell: Taking forward the battle of journalism
Sep 16, 2020 18:33 IST
Mahira Khan wishes son Azlan on birthday with adorable post. See pic
Sep 16, 2020 18:31 IST
Vamsi Gaddam revolutionizes sustainable commuting
Sep 16, 2020 18:27 IST
Saying all hip hop sounds the same is like saying all Asians look the same
Sep 16, 2020 18:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.