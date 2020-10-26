‘Grateful for opportunity to connect with partners’, tweets Mike Pompeo as he leaves for India for 2+2 talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just before leaving for India. (Twitter/@SecPompeo)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has left for India to take part of the 2+2 meeting which will largely be focussed on countering China’s growing global influence.

“Wheels up for my trip to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia. Grateful for the opportunity to connect with our partners to promote a shared vision for a free and open #IndoPacific composed of independent, strong, and prosperous nations,” Pompeo said on Twitter.

US Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper is also accompanying Pompeo for the dialogue.

Ahead of Pompeo’s visit, the State Department said that the holding of third US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in just over two years demonstrates the high-level commitment the two countries give to shared diplomatic and security objectives.

During their visit to India, Pompeo and Esper will meet with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and defence minister Rajnath Singh for strategic talks after which they will travel to Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia.

Pompeo’s visit marks the fourth visit to India by a Secretary of State during the Trump administration. He had recently met Jaishankar during the Quadrilateral meeting in Tokyo.

As outlined in US National Security Strategy, the State Department said that Washington welcomes New Delhi’s emergence as a leading regional and global power. The United States looks forward to collaborating closely with India during its upcoming term on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The term 2+2 talks, in diplomatic language, signifies a dialogue between two countries. India holds such dialogue with Australia and Japan also, but it is only with the US that ministerial-level talks are held.

The focus of the dialogue will be the Indo-Pacific region and India’s neighbourhood.