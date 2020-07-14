Sections
'Gratitude': Sacked Rajasthan dy CM Sachin Pilot thanks those 'who supported him'

Sachin Pilot was sacked from the Rajasthan cabinet along with two other ministers by CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday afternoon.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 20:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File Photo of Sachin Pilot. Pilot (PTI File )

Sacked Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday evening thanked all those who supported him amid the ongoing crisis in the Congress party in the state.

“My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come out in my support today,” he posted on Twitter.

 

This was the second tweet posted by the former Rajasthan state Congress president after being sacked by chief minister Ashok Gehlot along with two other ministers from the state cabinet earlier in the day.



Pilot changed Twitter bio in the afternoon and posted a tweet in Hindi.

“Truth can be rattled, not defeated,” he tweeted in Hindi after his removal from the dual posts.

 

Justifying his decision, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the party was compelled to take the decision because the “BJP was conspiring”.

“The high command was compelled to take the decision because since a long time BJP was conspiring and resorting to horse-trading. We knew it was a huge conspiracy; now some of our friends went astray because of it and went to Delhi,” Gehlot said after meeting Governor Kalraj Mishra and dropping Pilot and two other ministers from his cabinet.

The CM has accused his former deputy of playing into the hands of the BJP. “ I am very sad that horse trading was going on,” he said.

