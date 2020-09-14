Sections
Home / India News / Great-grandson of Awadh’s last ruler Nawab Wajid Ali Shah dies

Great-grandson of Awadh’s last ruler Nawab Wajid Ali Shah dies

Mirza Kaukub Qadr, former professor with the Aligarh Muslim University, is survived by his wife, Mamlikat Badr from Lucknow’s renowned Shia cleric family, and six children.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 01:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Qadr will be laid to rest at Metiabruz in Kolkata at the family burial ground, Gulshanabad.

Mirza Kaukub Qadr, the great-grandson of the last ruler of Awadh Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, and the grandson of Mirza Birjis Qadr, passed away in Kolkata on Sunday at 4.25 pm. He was 87.

Mirza Kaukub Qadr, former professor with the Aligarh Muslim University, is survived by his wife, Mamlikat Badr from Lucknow's renowned Shia cleric family, and six children.

Qadr will be laid to rest at Metiabruz in Kolkata at the family burial ground, Gulshanabad, said his daughter Manzilat Fatima who lives in Kolkata.

Famous film director, Satyajit Ray had consulted Dr Kaukub Qudr on his research work on Wajid Ali Shah and his literary and cultural contributions, said Fatima.



He was a research consultant to Satyajit Ray for the film ‘Shatranj ke Khilari’ and gratefully acknowledged by Ray in his subsequent writings.

