‘Great leader and loyal friend’: US President extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

US President Donald Trump on Thursday extended his greetings to the Prime Minister of India on his 70th birthday.

“Many happy returns to a GREAT LEADER and loyal friend!” he said in a tweet. He also shared a photo of himself with the Prime Minister from the “Namaste Trump” event held in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad earlier this year.

Wishes poured in from across the country and the world as PM Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday. The PM thanked everyone and said, “These greetings give me strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of my fellow citizens.”

“People from all over India, from all over the world have shared their kind wishes. I am grateful to each and every person who has greeted me. These greetings give me strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of my fellow citizens,” he wrote Twitter.

In September last year, the PM Modi had visited the US, where he addressed the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Texas along with Trump. While in February this year, Trump came to India for ‘Namaste Trump’ event and addressed thousands of Indians. It was the American leader’s first visit to the country.

Both Modi and Trump share good chemistry and the two leaders never are often seen wishing each other on occasions over the micro-blogging site, highlighting the strong partnership between US-India.