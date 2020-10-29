Green Delhi mobile app to be launched today: All you need to know

The Green Delhi mobile app will enable users to register complaints about violation of anti-pollution norms. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the Green Delhi mobile application, which will enable users to register complaints about violation of anti-pollution norms, on Thursday. Due to deterioration of air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) with the onset of winter, the government has released a seven-point action plan to fight air pollution and the launch of this application is a part of the same plan.

Here is all you need to know about the Green Delhi mobile application:

1. On October 6, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced an action plan to fight air pollution. The government’s “Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh” campaign, along with dust-control strategies, a tree transplantation policy and schemes to encourage electric vehicles, included the launch of the Green Delhi app.

2. The app will be launched by CM Kejriwal with the motive of curbing air pollution in the national capital region.

3. Users will be able to upload photos and videos of instances of anti-pollution norms violation along with their complaints on the app.

4. On Tuesday, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting with officials of the police and public works departments, Delhi Development Authority, the National Highways Authority of India, the three municipal corporations, the New Delhi Municipal Council, the revenue and the environment departments to discuss the grievance redressal mechanism in connection with the app.

5. A statement issued by Gopal Rai’s office said that failure to address the issue on time will result in action against the concerned nodal officers.

6. “The nodal officers are provided training to address issues. Through the Green Delhi application, people will be able to notify the government about burning waste, industrial pollution, dust, etc, by registering complaints online,” the statement said.

7. Meanwhile, the Union environment ministry published “The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Area Ordinance” on Thursday with the objective of implementing an approach to monitoring, tackling and eliminating causes of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.