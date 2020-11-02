Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Green piece: States need to fight bad air menace together

Green piece: States need to fight bad air menace together

State governments are not treating air pollution as India’s top enemy. We haven’t heard from West Bengal, or Bihar and Delhi can’t find common ground with Punjab and Haryana. As a consequence, India’s economy will suffer even more.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 05:21 IST

By Bharati Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Morning walkers at India Gate despite rising air pollution in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Are relations among different state governments in India failing? We’re behaving as if we are a territorial union, not a country where every citizen matters. State governments are not treating air pollution as India’s top enemy. We haven’t heard from West Bengal, or Bihar and Delhi can’t find common ground with Punjab and Haryana. As a consequence, India’s economy will suffer even more.

We know Covid-19 is worsened on account of air pollution. I was reading a piece where an Assistant Professor at the Georgia State University is quoted as saying if air pollution was low, then it’s possible to re-open and help the economy recover. But in places like Delhi, we can’t imagine this. The pollution might have contributed to a spike in Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, using 17 years’ data, Harvard and other medical schools found a link between air pollution and dementia. Are people from the Indo-Gangetic plain-the world’s most polluted region- in danger of Alzheimer’s? Finally, the State of the Air 2020 report says strokes can be triggered by exposure to PM 2.5.

Commissions aside, policy makers must put into place tougher policies. From private vehicles to public transport, to improved standards for coal-based thermal power plants, to construction and waste-the possible solutions are on the table. India’s GDP has shrunk after Covid-19. We can’t afford to lose our human resources next. But we don’t have much time --even the best policies will take time to bear results. India can’t afford a brain drain but not acting on air pollution is going to do just that.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 02, 2020 05:03 IST
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
Nov 02, 2020 01:30 IST
‘GST collection indicates positive growth recovery’, says finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey
Nov 02, 2020 06:31 IST
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
Nov 02, 2020 04:44 IST

latest news

‘MS Dhoni can’t finish IPL career without crowds’: Vaughan
Nov 02, 2020 06:41 IST
UK’s Johnson says there is no alternative to lockdown
Nov 02, 2020 06:40 IST
Retail borrowers eyeing debt recast face an uphill task
Nov 02, 2020 06:38 IST
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Nov 02, 2020 06:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.