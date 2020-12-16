Sections
Groom stabbed to death for not providing more liquor to friends to enjoy wedding celebrations

Groom stabbed to death for not providing more liquor to friends to enjoy wedding celebrations

Police said the incident took place on Monday night in Palimukim Pur village when the 28-year-old Bablu went to meet his friends soon after his marriage.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 15:09 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Aligarh

The groom’s friends, already in an inebriated state, demanded more liquor from him, but the victim expressed his inability to arrange it saying that they already have enough of it, police said. (Representative image)

In a shocking incident, a groom was stabbed to death barely hours after his marriage by some of his friends in a village near here because he refused to provide them more liquor to enjoy the celebrations.

Police said the incident took place on Monday night in Palimukim Pur village when the 28-year-old Bablu went to meet his friends soon after his marriage.

His friends, already in an inebriated state, demanded more liquor from him, but the victim expressed his inability to arrange it saying that they already have enough of it, police said.

This triggered arguments resulting in one of his friends stabbing him in a fit of rage, said police, adding the victim was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The main accused Ramkhiladi was arrested on Tuesday, Circle Officer Naresh Singh said on Wednesday.

Five other accused are yet to be arrested as they are absconding, Singh said, adding they too would be nabbed soon.

