‘Growing recognition, acceptance for idea of Indo-Pacific’, says External affairs minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said it was a matter of satisfaction that there is a growing recognition and acceptance of the idea of Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar was speaking at the joint conference alongside UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 16:18 IST

By Rezaul Laskar | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar leave after attending a joint news conference in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2020. (Reuters photo)

“India has its own vision of Indo-Pacific. But I will also recognise that other country too. There could be overlaps in Indian and UK visions of Indo-Pacific. There could be big overlaps and there could be a few nuances. it is a matter of satisfaction that there is growing recognition and acceptance of the idea of Indo-Pacific,” Jaishankar said.

Indo-Pacific region is seen as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea.

The external affairs minister further said that India has a serious intent to take trade relationship with UK forward. “India certainly welcomes a greater interest and attention that the UK is devoting to Indo-Pacific. We certainly look forward to working with you in different manifestations,” he added.

Raab, who is in India for a four-day visit, referred to the UK’s “Indo-Pacific tilt” and said there is no stronger partner than India when UK looks to the east. He further said that UK wants closer defence and security partnership to deal with challenges such as terrorism and maritime security. The UK foreign secretary also mentioned that the sides can work on making 5G networks more secure and resilient.

