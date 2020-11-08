GST portal scaled up to handle 3 lakh taxpayers concurrently

Sections
The gateway’s capacity was increased from 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh concurrent logged in taxpayers in preparation of the expected surge in the indirect tax-related activities on the portal after easing of lockdown in June 2020.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 18:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) portal will now be able to handle double the taxpayer traffic for return filing than it used to after the GST infra was upgraded to handle up to three lakh users at a time.

“The GSTN Portal now successfully handles almost double the taxpayer traffic for return filing immediately after lockdown. It has been made possible as the GST infra has been upgraded to handle up to three lakh concurrent logged-in users at a time,” according to an official statement.

If needed, the GSTN can even handle and scale up to five lakh concurrently logged in taxpayers. “The GST eco-system is future-ready to offer a seamless experience to the taxpayers with its augmented capacity even beyond the current load limits. Taking the surge during the peak filing into consideration, GSTN also took on the performance and stress testing of GST System applications that helped identify and remove bottlenecks in the software,” the official statement further said.

According to the news agency ANI, GSTN data shows a sudden jump in the filing of GSTR-3B, the monthly return filed by the normal taxpayers, in September 2020. Also, the number of active taxpayer numbers has doubled since the launch of GST at approximately 1.3 crore.

“This surge was due to the backlog in the filing of previous months’ returns for which relaxations were provided to the taxpayers in view of the Covid-19 outbreak,” the official statement said.

(with ANI inputs)

