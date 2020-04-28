Sections
Guidelines issued for virtual customs hearings to maintain social distance amidst Covid-19

According to the guidelines, the new system would help importers, exporters, international passengers, advocates, tax practitioners and authorised representatives interacting with officials the Customs department to maintain social distancing while performing their work from a place of their choice.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:41 IST

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lucknow Police personnel clean a food packet, during lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Daliganj, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, Tuesday, 28, 2020. (Photo by Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times)

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued guidelines for its offices to conduct hearings on customs-related matters via video conference with the consent of the appellant or respondent to accelerate the disposal of pending cases and at the same time follow social distancing norms to check the spread of Covid-19.

“With an aim to create a virtual Customs working environment, ensuring #SocialDistancing, reduce physical presence & usage of ICT systems, CBIC issues guidelines for conduct of personal hearings in virtual mode under Customs Act, 1962,” CBIC tweeted on Tuesday. ICT is short for information and communications technology.

Participants in video conferences should be “appropriately dressed and maintain the required decorum,” the guidelines said.



These steps reinforce the “turant” (instant) scheme including answers to online queries, eSanchit (paperless processing, uploading of supporting documents), web-based goods registration, electronic processing of licenses, machine -based release of imported goods based on customs compliance verification, and electronic transmission of PDF-based first copy of bill of entry (BoE) to customs brokers and registered importers.

“Shift to virtual environment for hearings, etc. by CBIC is a welcome move not only from Cvid-19 response perspective but one more step towards a faceless Customs {department}. Hopefully, this will help expeditious clearances of pending matters with minimal glitches,” said Rahul Shukla, executive director--indirect tax at consulting firm PwC,

Chartered accountant Kapil Rana said conducting personal hearings in the virtual mode is in sync with the changed way of doing business. “During the pandemic, the business is not happening or happening at a very slow pace; utilising this time to clear all the pending cases is a fantastic move.”

He said the it would speed up the disposal of pending cases and clearance of refunds “which will help business during this crunch time.”

