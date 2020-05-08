Sections
Home / India News / Guj infections rise by 46.47% in a week, Covid tally climbs to 7,403

Guj infections rise by 46.47% in a week, Covid tally climbs to 7,403

Surat: Almost a third of Gujarat’s 7403 Covid-19 cases (May 9) and a little less than half the deaths, were reported in the past week, as India’s western state continued to be roiled by...

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:56 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma,

Surat:

Almost a third of Gujarat’s 7403 Covid-19 cases (May 9) and a little less than half the deaths, were reported in the past week, as India’s western state continued to be roiled by the coronavirus disease.

Till May 2, the number of cases in the state was 5054 . This rose to 7,403 on May 8, which means the number of cases increased by 46.47%.The number of deaths also increased by 71.37% in this period. Till May 2, there were 236 deaths; this increased to 449 on May 7.

Friday saw 390 positive cases and 24 deaths .



Three districts account for 88.8% of the total cases: Ahmedabad (5,260), Surat (824) and Vadodra (465). Of the 449 deaths, 343 have been reported from Ahmedabad ,38 from Surat and 31 from Vadodra.

Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary (health), Gujarat said that the state has conducted more than 1 lakh tests to identify Covid-19 patients.

“Till date, 1872 people have been discharged which means the recovery rate has improved by over 374% in the past one week,” Ravi added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
May 08, 2020 21:45 IST
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 09, 2020 00:30 IST
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
May 08, 2020 22:23 IST
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
May 09, 2020 00:09 IST

latest news

Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
May 09, 2020 00:30 IST
Hallomajra man Chandigarh’s second Covid fatality
May 09, 2020 00:28 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder writes to PM; seeks MSP of Rs 2,902 for paddy
May 09, 2020 00:27 IST
Amid labour shortage, Punjab advances paddy transplantation by a week
May 09, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.