Sections
Home / India News / Gujarat: 5 killed, 4 injured in a road accident on Ahmedabad-Vadodara NH-8

Gujarat: 5 killed, 4 injured in a road accident on Ahmedabad-Vadodara NH-8

Two cars collided on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara National Highway-8 killing five on the spot. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Nadiad.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 05:49 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Nadiad Gujarat

The police are now investigating the exact cause of the accident. (ANI)

Five persons were killed and four critically injured when two cars collided on National Highway-8 at Nadiad in the Kheda district of Gujarat on Sunday night.

Two cars collided on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara National Highway-8 killing five on the spot. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Nadiad, the police said.

“Five people have died, four others are seriously injured. The injured have been rushed to a hospital,” says Dixit Patel, Nadiad Fire Superintendent.

As soon as the accident was reported, a fire brigade team, three ambulances and the Kheda police reached the site. All the deceased were from Ahmedabad.



The police are now investigating the exact cause of the accident.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus death toll in US hits 170,000 ahead of fall flu season
Aug 17, 2020 06:03 IST
Jharkhand reports 546 new Covid-19 cases
Aug 17, 2020 06:03 IST
Fully online Democratic National Convention today
Aug 17, 2020 06:01 IST
Gehlot welcomes Maken’s appointment as Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge
Aug 17, 2020 05:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.