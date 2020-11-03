Gujarat: Amid decline in Covid-19 cases, demand for Remdesivir, oxygen falls

Koshiya highlighted that the number of Remdesivir injections sold in the open market came down to around 83,000 in October from1.80 lakh in September. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Amid fall in the new number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Gujarat, the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) on Tuesday said the demand for oxygen and drugs like Remdesivir has fallen.

Gujarat has been adding less than 1,000 cases in its daily Covid-19 tally since the last week. On Friday, 954 fresh cases and six more related deaths were logged which pushed the tally and death toll to 175,633 and 3,734 respectively, the state’s health department showed.

The active cases have climbed to 12,451 while nearly 160,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 so far.

According to news agency PTI, FDCA commissioner H G Koshiya said the demand for medical oxygen decreased to 135 tons per day in October compared to 240 tons per day in September.

“Cases of coronavirus in the state are declining and the demand and consumption of medical oxygen, Remdesivir injections and Favipiravir tablets, which are useful in its treatment, has seen a big decline,” Koshiya added. Both Remdesivir and Favipiravir are being used to combat the disease.

In September, 26 lakh Favipiravir tablets (200 mg) which were prescribed for mild cases were consumed. Their consumption further came down to four lakh in October.

Also the consumption of this tablet at 400 mg declined to 2.8 lakh in October as compared to six lakh in September.

Koshiya highlighted that the number of Remdesivir injections sold in the open market came down to around 83,000 in October from1.80 lakh in September and its use in government hospitals in the state also came down from 30,000 in October from 40,000 in September.

(With PTI inputs)