Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Gujarat: Amid decline in Covid-19 cases, demand for Remdesivir, oxygen falls

Gujarat: Amid decline in Covid-19 cases, demand for Remdesivir, oxygen falls

Gujarat has been adding less than 1,000 cases in its daily Covid-19 tally since the last week. On Friday, 954 fresh cases and six more related deaths were logged which pushed the tally and death toll to 175,633 and 3,734 respectively, the state’s health department showed.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 21:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Koshiya highlighted that the number of Remdesivir injections sold in the open market came down to around 83,000 in October from1.80 lakh in September. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Amid fall in the new number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Gujarat, the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) on Tuesday said the demand for oxygen and drugs like Remdesivir has fallen.

Gujarat has been adding less than 1,000 cases in its daily Covid-19 tally since the last week. On Friday, 954 fresh cases and six more related deaths were logged which pushed the tally and death toll to 175,633 and 3,734 respectively, the state’s health department showed.

The active cases have climbed to 12,451 while nearly 160,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 so far.

According to news agency PTI, FDCA commissioner H G Koshiya said the demand for medical oxygen decreased to 135 tons per day in October compared to 240 tons per day in September.



“Cases of coronavirus in the state are declining and the demand and consumption of medical oxygen, Remdesivir injections and Favipiravir tablets, which are useful in its treatment, has seen a big decline,” Koshiya added. Both Remdesivir and Favipiravir are being used to combat the disease.

In September, 26 lakh Favipiravir tablets (200 mg) which were prescribed for mild cases were consumed. Their consumption further came down to four lakh in October.

Also the consumption of this tablet at 400 mg declined to 2.8 lakh in October as compared to six lakh in September.

Koshiya highlighted that the number of Remdesivir injections sold in the open market came down to around 83,000 in October from1.80 lakh in September and its use in government hospitals in the state also came down from 30,000 in October from 40,000 in September.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
US Election 2020 LIVE: More than 100 million voted early, reports AFP
Nov 03, 2020 22:31 IST
SRH vs MI Live: Warner, Saha almost ensure Sunrisers a playoff spot
Nov 03, 2020 22:29 IST
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
Nov 03, 2020 21:25 IST

latest news

Stranded Indian shuttlers return from Germany
Nov 03, 2020 22:31 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Nov 03, 2020 22:26 IST
UK raises terror threat level to ‘severe’ after shooting in Vienna, attacks across France
Nov 03, 2020 22:28 IST
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan via Super Over in 3rd ODI, records rare win
Nov 03, 2020 22:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.