Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Gujarat Assembly by-poll ends, 57.98% turnout recorded

Gujarat Assembly by-poll ends, 57.98% turnout recorded

The eight seats where by-polls were held are Abdasa, Limdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada (ST), Karjan, Dangs (ST) and Kaprada (ST). The seats fell vacant after Congress MLAs representing them quit their respective parties before the Rajya Sabha elections in June.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The counting of ballots will take place on November 10. (AP)

By-election to eight Assembly seats in Gujarat concluded on November 3. The polling ended at around 6 pm and 57.98% voter turnout was recorded, as per the early figures shared by election authorities.

The eight seats where by-polls were held are Abdasa, Limdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada (ST), Karjan, Dangs (ST) and Kaprada (ST). The seats fell vacant after Congress MLAs representing them quit their respective parties before the Rajya Sabha elections in June.

Five of those candidates joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and were fielded against Congress in today’s by-polls. These five candidates are Brijesh Merja (Morbi), Akshay Patel (Karjan), Jitu Chaudhary (Kaprada), Pradyumansinh Jadeja (Abdasa) and J V Kakadiya (Dhari).

A total of 81 candidates were in the fray for eight seats which collectively had 18.75 lakh registered voters. As the voting was conducted amid the Covid-19 pandemic, election authorities had set up 3,024 polling booths, much more than usual.

Disposable hand gloves and sanitisers were also provided to voters at the time of the polling.

The counting of ballots will take place on November 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
US election live: Kamala urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’
Nov 03, 2020 20:49 IST
SRH vs MI Live Score: Ishan departs, Pollard key for MI in death overs
Nov 03, 2020 21:00 IST
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Nov 03, 2020 16:54 IST

latest news

Mohammad Kaif names ‘the ultimate role model for every youngster’
Nov 03, 2020 20:58 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: 4 states, badly hit by Covid-19, show decline in infection, says govt and all the latest news
Nov 03, 2020 20:58 IST
Giggs temporarily stands down as Wales coach over ‘incident’
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
NCP wants ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali
Nov 03, 2020 20:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.