Sections
Home / India News / Gujarat braces for Cyclone Nisarga, thousands evacuated from coastal areas

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Nisarga, thousands evacuated from coastal areas

Cyclonic storm Nisarga will have an impact in coastal areas of Gujarat in the form of gusty winds coupled with heavy rainfall in these areas, state MeT centre director Jayanta Sarkar said.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The district administrations of coastal Valsad and Navsari districts in Gujarat are evacuating people ahead of the cyclonic storm Nisarga making a landfall on June 3. (ANI / Twitter )

Gujarat, along with Maharashtra, is bracing for the approaching Cyclone Nisarga and the state government has begun evacuating thousands of people from the areas which are likely to be impacted by the cyclonic storm.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier said that Nisarga was likely to make landfall between Harihareshwar (in Maharashtra’s Raigad) and Daman during the afternoon of June 3. However, later on Tuesday the weather agency said that Nisarga is likely to make a landfall in Alibagh, near Mumbai on the afternoon of June 3.

Though this has come as a major relief for people living in the coastal areas of Gujarat, but the cyclonic storm will have an impact in the form of gusty winds coupled with heavy rainfall in these areas, state MeT centre director Jayanta Sarkar said.

The district administrations of Navsari as well as Valsad have already have started the evacuation process as a precautionary measure. Nearly 20,000 people from 47 villages located close to the coastline in these districts are being evacuated to safer place, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday quoting state officials.



Valsad collector RR Rawal told PTI that nearly 10,000 people from 35 coastal villages are being shifted. “We have already identified shelter homes and started the evacuation process,” he added.

The Navsari administration also has begun the evacuation process.

“As per the alert issued by India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility that Cyclone Nisarga may hit Navsari area tonight or by morning of June 4; all required measures have been taken,” Navsari district collector Ardra Agarwal told news agency ANI.

Besides this, the National Disaster Response Force, NDRF, has deployed 16 teams in the state. NDRF director-general SN Pradhan said that most of the teams have been deployed in coastal areas.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha to alert 15 lakh farmers with text and voice messages about locusts
Jun 02, 2020 20:24 IST
Fashion app sells off unwanted stock to aid Bangladeshi workers
Jun 02, 2020 20:23 IST
Car floats away as man desperately tries to save it. Watch
Jun 02, 2020 20:15 IST
Supreme Court mulls allowing physical hearings after lawyers complain
Jun 02, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.