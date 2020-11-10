Gujarat by-election results 2020: List of winning candidates as BJP wins all 8 seats

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday swept the by-elections for eight assembly constituencies in Gujarat, voting for which took place on November 3. Almost all candidates won convincingly, with the margin of 4,649 in Morbi being the narrowest.

The eight constituencies for which by-polls were held are Abdasa, Karjan, Morbi, Gadhada, Dhari, Limbdi, Kaprada and Dangs. Polling was necessitated as Congress lawmakers from these seats resigned earlier this year, with five of them joining the BJP. The five who joined the BJP were Pradyumansinh Jadeja (Abdasa), Jitu Chaudhari (Kaprada), Brijesh Merja (Morbi), JV Kakadiya (Dhari) and Akshay Patel (Karjan). All of them were fielded from the respective constituencies they had resigned from.

Meanwhile, three others who resigned, did not join any party.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, chief minister Vijay Rupani called the party a ‘sinking’ ship, adding that the bypoll results were just a ‘trailer’ of the assembly elections in the state which will take place in 2022.

The BJP had won 100 seats in state assembly elections in 2017, with 92 being the majority mark in the 182-member assembly. The Congress, meanwhile, was the second-largest party with 77 seats.

Here’s the list of BJP’s winning candidates from Tuesday’s by-poll results:

1. Abdasa: Pradyumansinh Jadeja (by 36,778 votes)

2. Limbdi: Kiritsinh Rana (32,050)

3. Morbi: Brijesh Merja (4,649)

4. Dhari: JV Kakadiya (17,209)

5. Gadhada: Atmaram Parmar (23,295)

6. Karjan: Akshay Patel (16,425)

7. Dangs: Vijay Patel (60,095)

8. Kaprada: Jitu Chaudhari (47,066)

Meanwhile, runners-up on all the eight seats were from the Congress: Dr Shantilal Senghani (Abdasa), Chetan Khachar (Limbdi), Jayantilal Patel (Morbi), Suresh Kotadiya (Dhari), Mohan Solanki (Gadhada), Kiritsinh Jadeja (Karjan), Suryakant Gavit (Dangs) and Babubhai Patel (Kaprada).

Besides sweeping the Gujarat by-polls, the BJP is also doing well in Madhya Pradesh and has won by-elections in Karnataka. Like Gujarat, both Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka are BJP-ruled states.