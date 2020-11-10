Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Gujarat bypolls: BJP leading in 7 seats, Congress in one

Gujarat bypolls: BJP leading in 7 seats, Congress in one

The bypolls were necessitated after sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in June this year, five of them then joined the ruling BJP.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 13:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Ahmedabad

As many as 81 candidates contested the bypolls across the eight seats. (PTI photo for representation )

Candidates of the ruling BJP in Gujarat are leading in seven out of the eight Assembly constituencies for which bypolls were held while the Congress is ahead in one seat, as per the early trends of counting on Tuesday.

BJP’s Pradhumansinh Jadeja is leading by over 2,300 votes in Abdasa seat while former minister Kiritsinh Rana is ahead by 5,400 votes in Limbdi, among other candidates.

Congress’ Jayantilal Patel is leading in Morbi constituency by a margin of more than 1,500 votes, as per the Election Commission data.

Click here for all the Gujarat bypolls LIVE updates



The counting began at 8 am in eight centres set up in these constituencies, an election official said.



The bypolls were necessitated after sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in June this year.

Five of them then joined the ruling BJP, which fielded them from the same seats they had won in the 2017 elections.

A 60.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls held on November 3 in Abdasa (Kutch), Limbdi (Surendranagar), Morbi (Morbi district), Dhari (Amreli), Gadhada (Botad), Karjan (Vadodara), Dang (Dang district) and Kaprada (Valsad) Assembly seats.

As many as 81 candidates contested the bypolls across the eight seats.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: NDA ahead in most seats where PM Modi held rallies
Nov 10, 2020 14:07 IST
Bihar Results Live: RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddique loses from Keoti
Nov 10, 2020 14:29 IST
SCO Summit: India to raise importance of rules-based world order, need for action against terror
Nov 10, 2020 13:38 IST
Arnab Goswami moves SC challenging Bombay HC order denying him bail
Nov 10, 2020 14:42 IST

latest news

UK PM Johnson suffers heavy defeat in House of Lords on treaty-breaking Brexit laws
Nov 10, 2020 14:32 IST
It is trailer for upcoming elections: Gujarat CM on BJP’s lead in by-polls
Nov 10, 2020 14:29 IST
Bihar election results 2020: Will get clear majority by evening, says RJD’s Manoj Jha
Nov 10, 2020 14:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Months after anti-CAA protests, protesters get notices
Nov 10, 2020 14:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.