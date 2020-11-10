Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Gujarat bypolls: Two more Congress renegade win on BJP tickets

Gujarat bypolls: Two more Congress renegade win on BJP tickets

In a tight contest in Morbi seat, BJP’s Brijesh Merja emerged victorious against his nearest Congress rival Jayantilal Patel by a margin of 4,649 votes.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 19:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Ahmedabad

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold their party symbol and flags as they gather to celebrate after learning of the initial poll results of the Bihar state assembly election and by-elections in Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh states, in Gandhinagar, India, November 10, 2020. (Reuters)

The ruling BJP in Gujarat on Tuesday won by elections to Morbi and Karjan Assembly seats by defeating contestants of the opposition Congress, the Election Commission said.

Click here for LIVE updates on Gujarat bypolls

The BJP has already won Abdasa seat.

In a tight contest in Morbi seat, BJP’s Brijesh Merja emerged victorious against his nearest Congress rival Jayantilal Patel by a margin of 4,649 votes.

Merja was polled 64,711 votes while Patel secured 60,062 votes.



In the 2017 assembly poll, Merja, who had contested on a Congress ticket, had defeated five-time BJP MLA Kantilal Amrutiya.

Also Read | Gujarat bypolls: Congress turncoat wins Abdasa seat on BJP ticket

In Karjan constituency in Vadodara district, BJP’s Akshay Patel, also a Congress turncoat, won by a margin of 16,425 votes against Congress nominee Kiritisinh Jadeja.

Patel garnered 76,958 votes, while Jadeja could secure 60,533 votes.

In the rest five seats, out of the total eight constituencies for which by elections were held on November 3, the BJP has established a dominant lead.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results: 3.40 crore out of 4.11 crore votes counted till 8pm
Nov 10, 2020 20:25 IST
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Nov 10, 2020 20:34 IST
IPL 2020 final live:Pant falls for 58, DC bank on Iyer for big finish
Nov 10, 2020 20:49 IST
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Nov 10, 2020 18:11 IST

latest news

Staff calls off strike after North MCD offers to pay one month’s salary
Nov 10, 2020 20:48 IST
LSR College students to protest on Thursday, demand revocation of hostel policy
Nov 10, 2020 20:40 IST
Ensure maximum participation in DDC polls: Manoj Sinha tells J&K police
Nov 10, 2020 20:38 IST
If BJP lets Nitish become Bihar CM, thank Sena, says Sanjay Raut
Nov 10, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.