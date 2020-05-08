Gujarat cases rise by 47% in a week, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara have 88% of all cases

Gujarat witnessed a sharp spike of about 47% in Covid-19 positive cases in one week, revealed analysis of the data.

Till May 2, the number of cases in the state was 5,054 which rose to 7,403 on May 8, which means the number of cases increased by 46.47%.The number of deaths also increased by 71.37% in this period. Till May 2, 236 deaths were reported, this increased to 449 on May 7.

Out of a total of 7,403 positive cases in the state, 390 cases and 24 deaths were reported on Friday.

Three districts in the state account for 88.8% of the total cases. These three districts are Ahmedabad (5,260), Surat (824) and Vadodara (465). Of the 449 deaths, 343 have been reported from Ahmedabad, 38 from Surat and 31 from Vadodara.

Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary (health) said that the state has crossed 1lakh tests to identify Covid-19 patients. The tests are done through pooling method, a time and resource-saving technique, which analyses multiple samples together.

“Till date 1,872 people have been discharged which means states recovery rate has improved by over 374% in past one week,” she said.

The state government on Friday also decided that the process for approvals for new industries in Gujarat will be totally moved online. The industries approved, will be allocated land within 7 days and all the necessary permissions related to the same shall be provided in 15 days of their application, said a government official.

In Ahmedabad, policemen were attacked in Shahpur area around 5 pm on Friday. “Few people were roaming out at Rajaji Ni Pol, Shahpur and Nagori Gate at around 5 pm. When police asked them to stay inside their houses some people started pelting stones. Police had to use mild force and three shells of tear gas to control the situation. Ten people have been detained. Strict action would be taken against the accused so that a message is conveyed,” said Pradeep Singh, state home minister, Gujarat.

The Gujarat government has announced a fund to encourage new startups joining the battle against Covid-19 with their knowledge and expertise with a Rs 100 crore fund.

A senior government official said chief minister Vijay Rupani held a video conference with heads of seven leading equity companies on Thursday, who then decided to allocate Rs 100 crore as a venture capital fund to support such startups. “As many as 31 such startups are supported by this fund,” the official said.

The Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said the Rajasthan Government has sealed the interstate borders and only those with permission from border district collectors or the home department are allowed to enter. He appealed to the Rajasthan migrants to stay where they are.

“67 Covid infected police officers have recovered now, while 601 personnel, who had come in contact with them and were home quarantined, have completed their term and are completely healthy,” Jha informed.

The Gujarat police chief said that 701 cases have been registered for spreading fake messages and rumours on social media, and 1,441 accused were arrested.

