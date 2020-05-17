Sections
Home / India News / Gujarat Chief Minister formulates action plan for Ahmedabad amid Covid-19 crisis

Under the action plan, intensive health campaigns-checkups at 160 locations in 6 central zones will be carried out

Updated: May 17, 2020 10:14 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Surat

File photo: Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday held a high-level meeting via video conferencing after which it was decided to carry out health check-ups and surveillance in 10 wards of the Covid-19 containment zones in Ahmedabad within the next 15 days.

“Following the increasing cases of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, the chief minister had formulated this action plan and guided the administration for immediate implementation. The CM also interacted with officials specially appointed for the control of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad and directed them to actively move towards ‘Containment Free Zone-Corona-free Ward’,” said Ashwani Kumar, secretary to the chief minister.

He added that under the action plan, intensive health campaigns-checkups at 160 locations in 6 central zones will be carried out - 2 in the south zone, 1 in the east zone and 1 in North zone - by forming different teams through 40 mobile medical vans.

“The teams would regularly visit the containment zones so that people with common ailments also get treatment and care at home as well as rapid testing-health check of Covid-19 suspects is done. Accordingly, a mobile medical van with a team of allopathic doctors, an AYUSH doctor, lab technicians, pharmacists and paramedical staff will be deployed at 4 points for 2 hours for next 15 days,” Kumar said.



The van will focus on testing as well as treating people with common cold and fever symptoms. Homoeopathic and ayurvedic medicines that boost immunity will also be distributed.

Atul Gor, CEO and administrative officer of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority has been entrusted with the responsibility of executing the entire strategy.

Kumar informed that during the meeting, the CM made it clear that the fight against Covid-19 is to be intensified. According to the chief minister, it is to be ensured that maximum infected patients recover in time and go home.

