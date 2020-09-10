Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani launches welfare scheme for farmers

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday launched a welfare scheme for farmers with seven components designed for their overall development, an official said.

As per a state government release, Rupani launched the scheme vis video conferencing from Gandhinagar.

The scheme covers seven welfare components such as cow-based organic farming, economic upliftment of farmers, adoption of new crop varieties and distribution of agri equipment to small and marginalised farmers, the release said.

Of the seven components, the chief minister operationalised two major schemes for transportation and storage of produce on Thursday, it was stated.

Under the crop storage scheme, farmers will get an assistance of Rs 30,000 to construct godowns to store their produce, it said.

In case of the transportation scheme, farmers will get a financial assistance upto Rs 75,000 to buy small vehicles to transport their produce, the release said.

On the launch day, the state government disbursed financial assistance of Rs 400 crore to around 1.16 lakh farmers, it was stated.