Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani launches welfare scheme for farmers

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani launches welfare scheme for farmers

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday launched a welfare scheme for farmers with seven components designed for their overall development, an official said.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:15 IST

By Press Trust of India, Ahmedabad

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani (PTI file photo)

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday launched a welfare scheme for farmers with seven components designed for their overall development, an official said.

As per a state government release, Rupani launched the scheme vis video conferencing from Gandhinagar.

The scheme covers seven welfare components such as cow-based organic farming, economic upliftment of farmers, adoption of new crop varieties and distribution of agri equipment to small and marginalised farmers, the release said.

Of the seven components, the chief minister operationalised two major schemes for transportation and storage of produce on Thursday, it was stated.



Under the crop storage scheme, farmers will get an assistance of Rs 30,000 to construct godowns to store their produce, it said.

In case of the transportation scheme, farmers will get a financial assistance upto Rs 75,000 to buy small vehicles to transport their produce, the release said.

On the launch day, the state government disbursed financial assistance of Rs 400 crore to around 1.16 lakh farmers, it was stated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Sep 10, 2020 21:16 IST
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
Sep 10, 2020 22:08 IST
‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
Sep 10, 2020 20:18 IST

latest news

J&K sees spike of 1,592 new cases, recovery rate drops to 69.6%
Sep 10, 2020 22:22 IST
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Sep 10, 2020 22:22 IST
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu pressed to sign conflict-of-interest deal
Sep 10, 2020 22:21 IST
Question hour: PRI, local body polls to be held as per schedule
Sep 10, 2020 22:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.