Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani orders probe in hospital fire incident

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani ordered a probe in the fire incident at Shrey hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday in which eight people lost their lives.

The police are required to send the report to the chief minister within three days, the chief minister’s office (CMO) office said. The probe will be led by Sangeetha Singh, additional chief secretary of the home department of Gujarat.

“CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe. The CM has ordered for a report within 3 days,” the CMO said.

Rupani also announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of those killed and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

As many as eight people including five men and three women, lost their lives on Thursday morning after a fire broke at the hospital Gujarat’s commercial hub.

News agency ANI quoted additional chief secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta as saying that the fire broke out in the ICCU due to short circuit.

“The hospital has been sealed now and the 41 patients have been shifted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital,” ANI further quoted him.

Meanwhile, the police are interrogating a trustee of the hospital, Rajendra Asari, joint commissioner of police, Sector 1 Ahmedabad said.

“We are taking the help of fire and forensic experts in the investigation,” he added.