Home / India News / Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh passes away due to Covid-19

Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh passes away due to Covid-19

In a twitter post, party leader Shaktisinh Gohil wrote that Shaikh got infected while helping the poor in Ahmedabad.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:28 IST

By Asian News International, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh (ANI)

Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh has passed away due to Covid-19, party leader Shaktisinh Gohil said.

“I am at loss of words. Badrubhai, as we called him, was a stellar of strength and patience. A senior leader of our Gujarat Congress family, I knew him for 40 years when he was with Youth Congress. He was relentlessly working with poor people and was infected with COVID-19. RIP my friend,” Gohil tweeted on Sunday.

In another post, he wrote that Shaikh got infected while helping the poor in Ahmedabad.

“My friend Badru was a true #CoronaWarrior. He got infected with coronavirus whilst helping poor people in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He is a big loss to our Gujarat Congress family as he succumbed to COVID-19. Lesson for all: Please take care and cooperate with your local authorities,” Gohil said.



