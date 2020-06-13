Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Gujarat Covid-19 count up 495; tally over 22,000

Gujarat Covid-19 count up 495; tally over 22,000

Nearly 392 people in Gujarat recovered from the coronavirus disease and were given discharge from different hospitals in the state, taking the total to 15,501.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 03:49 IST

By Press Trust of India, Hindustan Times Ahmedabad

Migrant workers and their families standing in a queue wait for buses to move towards the railway station in Ahmedabad. (ANI File Photo )

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Gujarat jumped to 22,562 as the state reported 495 cases in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Friday.

During the same period, as many as 31 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to the virus to 1,416, it said in a statement.

Nearly 392 people recovered and were given discharge from different hospitals in the state, taking the total to 15,501.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump supporters told to sign Covid-19 waivers
Jun 13, 2020 04:09 IST
Covid-19 roils Latin America as the region faces recession
Jun 13, 2020 04:02 IST
Gujarat Covid-19 count up 495; tally over 22,000
Jun 13, 2020 03:49 IST
Supreme Court tells private airlines to give refunds for cancellations
Jun 13, 2020 03:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.