Gujarat Covid-19 tally at 12,539; recovery rate at 41.62%

Updated: May 20, 2020 21:04 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma, Hindustan Times Surat

The principal secretary said it is to be noted that the state government was on its toes in the last two months and is still working 24 hours to curb the crisis. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 398 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths, taking the case count to 12,539 and the number of fatalities to 749, an official said.

Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary (health), said out of these 30 deaths, 26 were reported from Ahmedabad. Also, 176 people were discharged in last 24 hours.

“As of now 5219 people have been discharged, 47 people are on ventilator. A total 160772 tests have been done so far,” Ravi said.

The principal secretary said it is to be noted that the state government was on its toes in the last two months and is still working 24 hours to curb the crisis.



“Gujarat led India from the front in the maximum number of Covid-19 tests. At the same time, the state accounts for the highest discharge rate among all the states. The recovery rate of Gujarat is 41.62%. The discharge rate of Gujarat is also higher than the national average which is 39.62%,” said Ravi.

She said that chief minister came up with dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and thousands of patients are still availing free of cost treatment till date.

Chief minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani on Wednesday also launched the Hu Pan Corona Warrior’ (‘Even I am a Corona Warrior’) campaign.

Ashwani Kumar, secretary to chief minister said that we were safe within the four walls of our houses till today. But now, we have to step out and realise that Covid-19 will stay with us till a permanent cure is found. The fight is a long drawn process. Small mistakes can prove fatal. We must learn to live with COVID-19. Fear is not an alternative. We must inculcate the mantra of ‘Tread cautiously, but without fear”.

“The aim of this campaign is to keep us keep the elders and children of the family indoors. People don’t step out without a mask. At the same time, we must ensure to not step out without a concrete reason. Also, to follow social distancing at all points of time,” said Kumar.

He added that the state government has kept a number of interesting tasks under this campaign. Everyone must upload a selfie with their grandparents on May 22 with the #hupancoronawarrior on their social media. We ought to take care of the elderly and we must create awareness about the same.

The officer further told that the chief minister is indebted to the selfless government employees, doctors, paramedical forces, police personnel, health and sanitation workers who have proved their mettle in this scenario. “They were termed them as Corona Warriors till today. But now that relaxations have been provided based on terms and conditions, the Chief Minister has appealed everyone to be a ‘corona warrior’,” said Kumar.

